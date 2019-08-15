Security guard at KC apartment complex shot after ordering suspect to put down gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security guard at an apartment complex is in the hospital after someone shot him Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened at 9:48 p.m. at Stonegate Meadows Apartments, which is just off of East 42nd Street. This is just southwest of I-70 and Sterling Avenue.

The victim told police someone approached him with a gun and when he told the suspect to drop the gun, the suspect shot him.

First responders took the security guard to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.