Streetcar No. 6 coming to the Kansas City downtown fleet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People traveling around downtown will soon be able to get around a little faster.

The sixth KC Streetcar, #806, will arrive mid-morning on Aug. 19, according to press release from Ride KC. It’s the second of two new streetcars added since the original four were put in place in 2016.

Ride KC announced the addition of the two new streetcars in February. Each of the vehicles cost $5 million and can hold up to 200 passengers like the current fleet.

July 2019 was recorded as the busiest month for the streetcar since its inception. The mid-summer month saw 265,826 in total ridership.

When the streetcar was built, it was expected to host 2,700 daily riders. That number is currently sitting at 6,347.

Officials have also discussed plans to expand the streetcar route both along the river front and down to 51st Street around UMKC.

Implementation of the new car is subject to change. Updates will be posted to the KC Streetcar Twitter page.