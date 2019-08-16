Bristol weekend is always full of surprises, except for maybe the winner

BRISTOL, TN – There are always heart-stopping moments at Bristol, but none like the moment on Thursday afternoon when the private jet carrying Dale Jr., Amy and Isla Earnhardt, two pilots and the family dog ran off the end of the runway at Elizabethton, TN airport after experiencing a hard landing. Thankfully no one was seriously injured, and to look at the wreckage of the plane, you understand what a miracle it was for everyone to walk away from that crash. The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the crash is just beginning and we are months away from finding out exactly what caused the crash.

Moving on to on-track heart stopping moments there are two drivers that have had more of those moments than any other active driver in the cup series. Kyle and Kurt Busch have dominated the high banks of Bristol for a long time and I don’t think it will be any different this weekend.

Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team have a record eight wins, including the spring race this year. He has won three of the last four Bristol races. Add to the wins with 11 top five’s and 16 top ten’s and a driver rating of 101.9, the best in the series.

Kurt Busch is just slightly less successful than Kyle with 6 wins, 12 top five’s and 19 top ten’s and a driver rating of 91.5. Kurt Busch finished second after battling Kyle for the win at the spring race here in Bristol. In fact the last time anyone than a Busch won at Bristol it was all the way back in the spring of 2017, when Jimmie Johnson was still winning races.

Four drivers are looking to work their way into the championship playoffs by virtue of finishing in the top 16 in points. Right now Clint Bowyer is setting in 16th place with a six point lead over Daniel Saurez and a 12 point lead over Jimmie Johnson. In a, not so comfortable, 15th place is Ryan Newman with a 16 point lead over Bowyer. One thing for sure, Bristol can shake up the point’s standings, and we are running out of time for drivers to qualify for the playoffs.

