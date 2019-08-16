Driver of stolen truck tries to cut through field to escape, doesn’t see ditch

Stay Weather Aware: More storms expected Friday night into Saturday

Picture of a truck stuck in a ditch

Photo from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — You’re grounded.

The driver of a stolen truck was trying to outrun deputies in Clay County, Missouri on Aug. 15, according to a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

In an attempt to get away from the deputies in pursuit, the driver veered off the road in an attempt to cross a field, according to the tweet. They didn’t see the ditch that separated the field from the road, however.

“They didn’t make it far!” the tweet states.

According to the tweet, both the driver and a passenger were arrested. Several charges are pending. Clay County officials were not available at the time this story was published to provide the names of the suspects.

