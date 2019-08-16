Earthquake measured at 4.2 magnitude shakes central Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake shook parts of Kansas near Hutchinson.

The earthquake occurred Friday morning, with an epicenter about 3 miles from Hutchinson.

The federal agency said the earthquake registered at 4.2 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

WIBW reports people in Topeka and Manhattan reported feeling the earthquake.

The Geological Survey says it’s not unusual for a 4.0 earthquake to be felt by a large number of people living within a 60 radius.