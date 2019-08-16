Five inmates attack one inmate inside bunk area at Kansas City’s temporary jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inmate was attacked Thursday night at the jail where Kansas City is temporarily housing its inmates.

Police said they went to Heartland Center For Behavioral Change in the 1500 block of Campbell just after 9 p.m. on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found an inmate inside a bunk area who said he was assaulted by five other inmates.

According to police, video surveillance was reviewed and four out of the five inmates who assaulted the victim were identified.

Two employees working for Heartland tried to stop the fight, but their attempts were unsuccessful. The victim was taken to a hospital to treat cuts on his face.

Police said the assault happened on the post-conviction side of the facility.