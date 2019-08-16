Stay Weather Aware: More storms expected Friday night into Saturday

Florida man accused of dumping dirt on car girlfriend was driving after she refused to speak to him

Posted 5:36 pm, August 16, 2019, by

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Florida man faces a felony charge after authorities say he used a front loader to dump dirt on a car his girlfriend was driving.

Hunter Mills, of Crestview, got behind the wheel of the tractor after she showed up in someone else’s 2010 Cadillac and wouldn’t answer a question, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Unfortunately for the car’s owner, the windows were down and dirt covered the driver’s seat. It also got into the air vents, the power windows and center console, according to WTVT. The incident left scratches over the entire Cadillac.

The 20-year-old now faces a felony count of criminal mischief.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.