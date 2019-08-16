Stay Weather Aware: More storms expected Friday night into Saturday

FOX4 Flashback: The Southwest Boulevard fire of 1959

August 16, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- On August 18, 1959, a massive fire at a gas station erupted, sending black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.  By the time it was contained, 500 firefighters had been called out to battle the blaze.  Six of them were killed, with dozens more hurt.   A memorial to the fire victims is now located at 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard.

The fire happened about a mile from the WDAF-TV studios on Signal Hill.  You can watch our coverage from the disaster in the window above.

WARNING: This video may be intense for sensitive viewers.

