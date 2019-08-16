Jackson County residents get exclusive access to old Arrowhead Stadium seats until Sunday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs fans who live in Jackson County have a special opportunity to buy a piece of Arrowhead Stadium history. Offseason renovations at the stadium included the removal of seats from the upper deck, which are now on sale exclusively to county residents until Sunday morning at 6.

Seat prices range from $199 to $399 before shipping costs, and include stand up brackets. The county says a portion of the sales will benefit Jackson County Parks and Recreation playgrounds.

Those who live outside of Jackson County will be able to purchase the seats after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

County officials anticipate they'll sell about 3,150 seats, which could net more than $260,000. In July, leaders selected Schneider Industries to help facilitate the sale.