Local music, films and deals: There’s plenty to do in Kansas City to celebrate 816 Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You won’t have to look far to find Kansas City pride this Friday. August 16 is 816 Day!

With the date lining up with the city’s area code, it’s time to celebrate all things Kansas City. From local films to local music — and of course, deals at local businesses — it shouldn’t be hard to find something to do.

If you love KC, here are three things to do on 816 Day:

Music and more at the City Market

In the heart of the River Market neighborhood, the City Market will be filled with people all day long on 816 Day.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as part of a Red Friday fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House, there will also be a giant Chiefs flag that fans can sign and take selfies in front of.

Then starting at 3 p.m., the Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair will set up shop, featuring dozens of local makers and their one-of-a-kind 816 clothing, jewelry, crafts and more.

Many of the City Market’s shops and restaurants will also be offering special deals, but we’ll get into that more down below.

The party really kicks up in the evening though. There will be special aerial and acro-yoga performances at 6:16 and 7:16 p.m.

Then KC native and rap artist Kemet the Phantom takes the stage at 8:16 p.m. where he’ll debut his new album, “Electric Park.” The concert is free.

If Electric Park sounds familiar to you, that’s because Kemet’s album is named after a former KC amusement park in the East Bottoms, built in 1899 and one of the first in the world.

Of course, there will be food, drinks, beer and wine (for those 21 and older). All ages are welcome all day!

Catch a free movie at the Gem Theater

New this year to 816 Day, FOX4’s Shawn Edwards is bringing together some of KC’s talent for a film festival.

Held at the Gem Theater in the Historic 18th and Vine District, the 816 Day Film Fest will run from 5-8 p.m. and feature short films and Q-and-As with local directors, producers and artists.

There will also be a special Q-and-A with Kansas City native Morgan Cooper, the director of the film “Bel-Air.”

Based off “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Will Smith called the trailer for the film “brilliant.” Cooper cast several local actors for the film.

And if you need one more reason to support local filmmakers: it’s free.

Snag a deal from a local biz

When it comes to 816 Day, you’re going to notice a common trend among the deals on Friday. Here’s just a sampling of what you can find in KC:

Union Station is offering $8.16 admission to Stonehenge or Science City this Friday. It’s an in-person offer only, and make sure you ask for the 816 Day special.

Grab a 4-pack of soda from KC Soda Co. at the City Market for $8.16.

Or if you’re a big Chiefs fan, defensive lineman Chris Jones just announced his own line of signature soft drinks, “Stone Cold Jones Sodas,” in partnership with KC Soda Co.

And of course they go on sale on 816 Day, which is also Red Friday. The first 50 customers to make a purchase when they open at 9 a.m. get an autographed “Stone Cold” bottle.

Boulevard Brewery’s Tours and Rec Center will offer a flight of four classic beers and a KC AF flatbread for $8.16 each.

The KC brewery’s also hosting parties at three other local venues, including $4 Space Camper and KC Pils drafts all day at Chicken N Pickle. Another good deal: a Boulevard Wheat or Boulevard Pale Ale, a slice of pizza and 10 tokens at Up Down from 3-8:16 p.m.

If you’re a basketball fan, the College Basketball Experience has a deal for you. Just $8.16 gets you into the facility all day on 816 Day.

The Kansas City Library has a particularly charming deal. For just $8.16, guests can get a mug, coffee, pastry and a library sticker. Then grab a good book or head to the rooftop terrace for some beautiful KC views.

And if you’re craving a good meal, get a Banh Mi, a Pigwich or a 1/3-pound burger with chips at Pigwich for $8.16.

There’s even more to do on 816 Day — get out and explore Kansas City!