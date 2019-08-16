× Man gets probation after injuring a dog

LEAVENWORTH, Ks — In February of 2018 the Leavenworth Police were called to investigate an incident where Lemuel Hunter Jr., 59-year-old Leavenworth resident used a propane torch to singe the whiskers of a dog.

“Our office takes very seriously all crimes involving the harm to helpless animals,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Hunter was charged with a felony for this act, but the court found no evidence of maliciousness in the crime, but that he knowingly injured the dog.

During the sentencing phase, Assistant County Attorney, Michael Jones, requested that Henry serve time in jail his crime. However, the defense attorney requested the recommendations in the pre-sentencing report be followed and Hunter be given probation with a 12-month underlying sentence of 12 months. The court ordered that Hunter serve 12 months’ probation along with the 12 month underlying sentence in jail if there is a probation violation. The court further ordered Henry to donate $500 to the humane society, not possess an animal, refrain from alcohol or drugs and comply with all requirements of probation.