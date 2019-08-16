Man riding scooter dies in Kansas City crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man riding a scooter died in a crash just after midnight on Friday according to KCPD.

A crash report says investigators went to an area just north of 89th Street on Troost at about 1 a.m. where they found the scene. The report says the scooter rider was headed southbound when the driver of a Dodge Charger struck him from behind, and he died at the scene.

The victim hasn’t been identified by name, but is 57 years old. He was riding a 49 cc scooter.

Police say the Dodge Charger driver wasn’t hurt, and stopped immediately at the scene. FOX4 will update this story with more details as they become available.