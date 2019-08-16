× Peter Fonda, star of ‘Easy Rider,’ dies at 79 after lung cancer battle

LOS ANGELES – “Easy Rider” star and veteran actor Peter Fonda has died at 79, his manager told CNN on Friday.

Fonda, the younger brother of Jane Fonda, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, his family told People. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer, according to the statement.

He was a member of the Hollywood acting powerhouse family, as the son of legendary actor Henry Fonda and the brother of actress and activist Jane Fonda. His daughter is actress Bridget Fonda.

The family requested privacy to “mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man.”

Fonda’s death comes just after the 50th anniversary of “Easy Rider,” which was celebrated July 14, and a screening was being planned for Sept.

He was nominated for a Best Screenplay Oscar for his work on “Easy Rider” and also received a Best Actor nomination for his part in “Ulee’s Gold.”