Recipes: Q39’s Pork Belly BLT

RECIPE:
Smoked PBLT
Whole Pork Belly Bacon unsliced
Coat with rib rub
Cook in smoker at 250 degrees or oven until 185 degrees internal temp
remove and cool
Cut into 2.5/ 3oz portions
PBLT
5/6 oz Smoked Pork Belly Bacon: 2ea. 2.5/3oz slices
2 pc Iceberg lettuce
3 pc oven roasted tomato
1 1/2oz Mayo
2 pc Toasted White bread
Procedure
Grill the Smoked pork belly over a wood fire grill or gas grill until nice grill marks are achieved and it is hot
Toast bread until golden brown (grill if wanting char flavor added)
Spread mayonnaise on toast
Layer grilled pork belly
Add roasted tomatoes
Add Iceberg lettuce
Top with toasted bread