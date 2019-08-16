Stay Weather Aware: More storms expected Friday night into Saturday

Recipes: Q39’s Pork Belly BLT

August 16, 2019

RECIPE:

Smoked PBLT

Whole Pork Belly Bacon unsliced

Coat with rib rub

Cook in smoker at 250 degrees or oven until 185 degrees internal temp
remove and cool

Cut into 2.5/ 3oz portions

 

PBLT
5/6 oz Smoked Pork Belly Bacon: 2ea. 2.5/3oz slices
2 pc Iceberg lettuce
3 pc oven roasted tomato
1 1/2oz Mayo
2 pc Toasted White bread

 

Procedure
Grill the Smoked pork belly over a wood fire grill or gas grill until nice grill marks are achieved and it is hot

Toast bread until golden brown (grill if wanting char flavor added)

Spread mayonnaise on toast

Layer grilled pork belly

Add roasted tomatoes

Add Iceberg lettuce

Top with toasted bread

