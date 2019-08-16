Second round of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain comes into KC metro overnight

After last night’s heavy rain and wind damage, the last thing most of us want to hear is that we’re under another severe weather threat Friday night.

Earlier in the day, you may have noted that we were under an “enhanced” risk. That’s the third category of the five risk levels provided by the Storm Prediction Center.

Our reduction to “slight” (two) doesn’t mean the severe weather threat is done or completely diminished. It’s got more to do with the coverage of expected severe weather a little bit more isolated versus widespread. In addition, I think the threat levels have come down just a bit.

Let’s start becoming more Weather Aware after 11 p.m. That’s when the severe weather threat begins as storms will develop to our northwest.

Does that mean at 11:01 p.m. we’re going to have a widespread severe weather outbreak? Not likely.

We’ll ease into it, but I think the beginning of these storms have the greatest threat for severe weather potential.

A look at our simulated radar imagery gives us a clue on how the storms may initially develop.

As the complex begins to take shape to our northwest, it will spread further east and southeast later on. This is the time period that I think we’ve got the best chance for strong wind gusts and some larger hail.

After the initial severe threat, our biggest concern after that becomes flash flooding.

Keep in mind that some areas got over 3 inches of rain last night and with another 5-6 hours of consistently heavy rain, flooding becomes a big concern.

For that reason, a Flash Flood Watch is in place for most of the metro area until Saturday afternoon.

Localized totals WILL vary, so don’t marry yourself to this map directly. I want you to focus on trends, more than anything.

We’re going to see the possibility of 2-4 inches of rain in some cases. Most of us in the Flash Flood Watch area can bet on at least another inch of rain overnight, though.

Don’t be surprised if you get woken up overnight by loud claps of thunder and heavy rain/hail hitting the side of the house.

I’m not expecting anything tornadic to develop overnight, but the chance isn’t completely zero. This is primarily a wind and hail event with lots of flooding potential to follow.

If you’re uneasy about this stuff as you go to sleep tonight, I would just say this is probably going to a very loud thunderstorm for a lot of us overnight.

There’s going to be some damage from trees that may get snapped from the strong wind, but this is just a very heavy rain event for most of us.

We’ll keep you posted overnight on the FOX 4 Weather App if you want to check your phone in the middle of the night.