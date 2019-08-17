× 3 people shot early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KCMO Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people near 37th and Bales early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an outside disturbance a little before 5 am. When they arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. victims two and three showed up at the hospital a bit later and they both had non-life threatening injuries.

Police have taken one person into custody and are talking with him to figure out what exactly what led to the shooting.