Kansas 83-year-old convicted of killing man who was buying his home

Posted 6:55 pm, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, August 17, 2019
Picture of Anthony Darcy

Picture from the Shawnee Department of Corrections.

TOPEKA, Kan.  — An 83-year-old man has been convicted of fatally shooting the buyer of his Topeka home because he felt too much was being asked of him before he moved out.

WIWB-TV reports that jurors found Anthony Darcy guilty Friday of second-degree murder and assault in the death of 36-year-old Stephen Matthew Snyder. He also was convicted of child endangerment because the killing happened in front of Snyder’s 8-year-old son.

Prosecutors allege Snyder was shot three times in May 2017 when he went to the house he was buying from Darcy to measure a room for carpet. Snyder had closed on the house but allowed Darcy to live in it for two weeks before moving out.

The defense argued that Darcy acted in self-defense. His sentencing is set for Nov. 8.

