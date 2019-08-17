Harrisonville Youth Football honors law enforcement with ‘Thin Blue Line’ uniforms

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A community youth football program is honoring law enforcement with their uniforms.

Harrisonville Youth Football teams are playing in uniforms that are designed around the “Thin Blue Line,” a symbol that refers to police solidarity, according to Oxford.

John Baker, president of the organization, said they always let the 7th grade coaches and players choose between a couple of designs.

“This years group of boys chose the thin blue line pattern in honor of 2 of the Coaches [sic] on the 7th grade coaching staff,” Baker said in an email.

One of those coaches, Steve Bechtel, is a current officer with the Belton Police Department, Baker said. The other, Michael Adair, is a retired officer.

“They look amazing and we’re so thankful for the show of support!” Harrisonville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Best of luck this year boys!”

Baker said Berserk Athletics made the uniforms.