“He was my golden child”: Mother and brother remember 17-year-old killed in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A family is grieving the death of a 17-year-old Kansas City, Kansas native, who was gunned down Tuesday night, Aug. 13, while sitting in a car.

It happened right near north 15th and Richmond Avenue in KCK. The teen shot multiple times while his brother was only feet away.

“I was with him. He was with me. I let him leave my sight for 10 minutes," Garrett's brother, Michael Grayson, said.

Those minutes would change the family's life. Now, this family says they are trying their best to make sense of another senseless shooting, something they see happening every day, but never expected to hit so close to home.

“Words can’t even explain no more. But it just don’t feel real. He was a good person. He touched everybody when he came around," Grayson said.

A balloon release and prayer vigil was held in his honor Saturday afternoon. Friends and family coping with the loss through shared memories and pictures.

The teen was described as being the life of the party, with a positive attitude. His mother says he had so much to give.

“That was my golden child, and his life got took away from me at 17-years old, and I wasn’t done loving him yet," Garrett's mother, Toya Newton, said.

As they prepare to bury the teen, his mother says her only comfort is knowing her son is in a better place.

“He’s with God now, and I just wanted justice and justice was served," Newton said.

According to a tweet by KCKPD, three adults, who have not been identified, have been charged with 1st degree murder in this case. Two are already in custody.