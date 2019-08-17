Homicide invesigation begins in Kansas City Kansas

Posted 10:50 am, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, August 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY,  Ks — Just before 8 am Saturday morning KCK Police responded to 51st and Cleveland to investigate a shooting victim.  When officers arrived they located a black male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  Emergency medical personnel arrived and confirmed that the victim had died from the injuries.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with any information on the homicide to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

