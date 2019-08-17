× KC FORUM: AAA, KCAI AND AUTISM

2019-27

I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am. During this week we find out about a recent AAA campaign to keep people from texting and driving. Artists at the Kansas City Art Institute are exhibiting a display for veterans. An new organization in Kansas City is working to help young adults who have autism.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com