KC FORUM: AAA, KCAI AND AUTISM

Posted 3:13 pm, August 17, 2019, by

2019-27

I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am. During this week we find out about a recent AAA campaign to keep people from texting and driving. Artists at the Kansas City Art Institute are exhibiting a display for veterans. An new organization in Kansas City is working to help young adults who have autism.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.