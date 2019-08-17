KC Forum: Vaccinations, Anti-bullying and Lifefest
2019-29
I host a public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM each Sunday morning from 6:30 to 7am. In this week’s KC Forum the American Cancer Society promotes vaccinations, particularly the HPV vaccine. The Signature Psychiatric Hospital has programs to help with depressions. Self-Defense Global teaches students how to prevent bullying.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com