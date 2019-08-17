Lightening strike may have caused an overnight house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Ks -- Just before 2 am Saturday morning firefighters from the Overland Park and Leawood fire department were dispatched to a house fire near 146th Terrace and Hardy. When crews arrived on the scene they reported smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home.

Firefighters got to work battling the fire in the attic of the home while rescue crews searched the home to make sure everyone was out of the house. It took the nearly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Everyone got out of the home and no one was injured. The fire was contained to the attic and the roof of the home. Neighbors told crews on the scene that they heard a loud clap of thunder and saw lightning strike just before the fire was found. While the cause is thought to be a lightning strike, the exact cause is under investigation. No damage estimate is available at this time.

The fire and smoke damage have the two adults, two kids and three dogs temporarily staying in a hotel.