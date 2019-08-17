× Man from Hermann convicted of murdering 72-year-old Independence man

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Hermann has been found guilty of several crimes on Aug. 17 including the murder of a 72-year-old man from Independence.

Nathan Hendricks, 47, was found guilty of 2nd degree murder, burglary and attempted robbery.

Police were first called to the home on E. 43rd Street in Independence to check out a burglary on Oct. 30, 2017. Once on the scene, officers found the victim, William Domann, deceased inside his residence. Investigators said he had been shot multiple times after being restrained.

Three people in total were charged in the killing.

Neighbors told FOX4 Domann lived alone in the small home for more than 40 years. They said he seemed like a nice guy who kept to himself in the quiet neighborhood.

Hendricks will be sentenced on Sept. 20, which is his 48th birthday.