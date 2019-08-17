Metro couple sues to keep son from being vaccinated

STILWELL, Kan. — A suburban Kansas City, Kansas, lawyer and his wife are suing to try to keep from having to vaccinate their 4-year-old son.

The Kansas City Star reports it’s the second time Linus and Terri Baker, of Stilwell, have sued over the issue. They sued the Kansas Department of Children and Families after the agency in 2017 said it would vaccinate the boy against their wishes. That never happened, even though a judge dismissed the suit.

The Bakers say they are worried vaccines could affect the health of the boy, who was born with a heart condition that has since been corrected with surgery.

State health officials and vaccine proponents have argued that unvaccinated children pose a health risk to others. This comes after a small outbreak of measles in Johnson County in 2018, and several others throughout the country in recent years.

They are now suing the Blue Valley school district and various state officials, seeking an injunction to allow the boy to attend school without being vaccinated and without filing religious or medical exemptions. They’re also asking a judge to declare Kansas’ vaccination requirements unconstitutional.

The school district and health agency declined to comment to the newspaper.

