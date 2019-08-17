Mother and 12-year-old daughter hit by their own vehicle in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter are in serious but stable condition after being struck by their own vehicle Friday night.

Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. August 16 to reports of a serious injury involving a child in the 500 block of Hardesty. They say the woman had parked her Ford Escape on an incline in a residential area.

As the woman and her daughter were walking behind the car, it rolled backward over the child. The mother tried to stop the car by pushing on the trunk area, but the car then rolled over her as well.

Police say it appears the vehicle may not have been in “Park” when the incident occurred.

It is unknown whether charges will be filed.