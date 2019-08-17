Tree split in two, severe thunderstorms tear through metro and beyond [photos]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several nights of intense thunderstorms have left several areas around the metro and beyond in disrepair.

Viewers’ photos show trees split in half and limbs thrown onto houses and into fields. Hail about an inch thick fell in Ottawa, Kansas. Power poles have been knocked down. Intense lighting has filled the skies; one house is thought to have burst into flames due to a lightning strike.

FOX4 has remained Weather Aware for three days in a row now as more storms threaten to tear through the metro again into Sunday morning, Aug. 18.

Stay up to date with information on weather that may affect you, include strong winds up to 60 mph, lightning and hail up to 1 inch, on FOX4’s weather page.