× 1 killed, 1 injured in overnight KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday morning that left one man dead, and another injured.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of North 64th Terrace just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, officers found two victims, described as black males, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Units from the KCKFD also responded with police to the shooting scene, and confirmed that one of the victims was deceased. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police are continuing to investigate this deadly shooting. If anyone has an information about this incident, they are urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.