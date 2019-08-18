× 2 killed, 2 seriously injured following NE Kansas crash

PERRY, Kan. — Two men are dead and two are seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, Kansas.

The wreck was reported just before 10:30 Saturday night on K-237, just north of 50th Street or about 4 miles north of U.S. Highway 24, east of Topeka, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was north on K-237 when they failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side.

The 43-year-old male driver along with a 20-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers in the pickup, identified as 46-year-old Christopher T. Webb, of Topeka and 21-year-old Luke A. Puccinelli, of Oskaloosa, Kansas, died at the scene from their injuries.

The driver was wearing a seat belt but the three passengers were not, according to KHP.

The crash is still under investigation.