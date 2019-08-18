× 4 teens injured in Plaza hotel shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after four teenagers were shot inside a hotel room on the Plaza early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Sheraton Hotel at 770 West 47th Street shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, officers found four teenage victims inside one of the hotel rooms with gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation found that there was a gathering in the room involving many teens. During the gathering, an argument broke out and ended in gunfire, with at least one suspect firing multiple rounds.

The four victims were transported to nearby hospitals. Two of the teens suffered life threatening injuries, and the other two suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officers worked with hotel staff to search through the hotel for any suspects. After the search concluded, it was determined that the suspect left the hotel in an unknown direction after the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting, they are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.