KCKPD investigating fatal crash near 123rd & Marxen

Posted 11:20 am, August 18, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded to 123rd Street and Marxen Road at about 8 a.m. on reports of an injury crash. The initial investigation indicated that a truck was heading north on 123rd Street when it left the roadway and crashed into a heavily wooded area.

The man driving the truck was the only occupant of the vehicle.  He died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD’s Traffic Support Unit and Critical Collision Response Team.

