Man with gunshot wounds pushed out of vehicle in front of Lee’s Summit Target

Posted 2:57 pm, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, August 18, 2019

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was pushed out of a vehicle near the Target in Lee’s Summit.

Officers responded to the Target just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of NW Chipman Road on reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the male victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the store.

During the investigation police learned the victim had been pushed out of a vehicle which fled from the scene before officers arrived.

Detectives are still investigating to learn where the shooting actually occurred.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.