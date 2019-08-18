× Police detain 2 men with guns at KC Walmart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating why two individuals were armed with guns at a Walmart in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

According to police, two men were reportedly carrying guns inside a Walmart located at 8551 N Boardwalk shortly after noon. Officers responded to this incident and detained the two men. At this time, it doesn’t appear that any threats were made, and no shots were fired.

According to someone who witnessed the two men get detained, the armed men were questioned by police and their weapons were returned to them.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.