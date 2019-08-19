× 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash near 58th and Blue Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near 58th and Blue Parkway. The severity of the other two victims’ injuries was not immediately available.

KCPD said the 5900 block of Blue Parkway is closed at this time due to the crash. Please use an alternate route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

