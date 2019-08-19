× 3 charged in shooting death of teen near North 15th and Richmond in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people have been charged in the shooting death of a teen last Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree says 22-year-old Demetri Irvin, 20-year-old Tobias Womack and Dai’leon Kaine Henderson have all been charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Kaine is not reported to be in custody at this time.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 13, near North 15th Street and Richmond Ave.

Detectives said the teen, identified as 17-year-old Jo’shawn Garrett, of KCK, and his brother Michael Grayson, were both sitting in a car when someone in another car drove up alongside and started shooting.

Irvin’s bond has been set at $20 million and Womack’s has been set to $10 million.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.