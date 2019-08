Champagne vinaigrette

Ingredients:

3 ½ Tbsp White Wine Vinegar

1 Tbsp White Sugar

2 tsp Dijon Mustard

1 Tbsp Minced Shallots

1 tsp Minced Garlic

Pinch of Kosher Salt and Black Pepper

½ Cup Olive Oil

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a food processor except the oil and process until smooth. Slowly add in the oil to emulsify the dressing.

