Farmer charged in connection with Wisconsin brothers facing new misdemeanor charges

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A Missouri farmer who’s already charged in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers now has five new charges in Kansas.

Garland “Joey” Nelson, 25, has been charged in Bourbon County, Kansas, with five counts of transporting diseased animals across state lines and endangering the food supply. Court documents providing further details on the allegations were not immediately available.

The charges were filed this month but stem from alleged violations on May 1, more than two months before Nick and Justin Diemel came to Caldwell County to visit Nelson’s farm.

The two brothers haven’t been seen since July 21 and are now presumed dead. Human remains found on a farm owned by Garland Nelson have not been identified.

Nelson is already facing charges in connection to their case. He’s charged with tampering with a vehicle after authorities said he drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

He remains jailed in Caldwell County without bail.

And this isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

Nelson was sentenced in 2016 to two years in prison for selling more than 600 head of cattle that didn’t belong to him. He pleaded guilty to cattle fraud that caused more than $262,000 in losses. He was released from prison in March 2018.

Nelson also pleaded guilty in August 2015 to two misdemeanor counts of passing bad checks.