Body found near car at Red Bridge Road and 71-Highway overnight, exit ramps closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man’s body was found early Monday morning near a car on I-49 Highway on the Red Bridge Road exit.

Police say they were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. on a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with unknown injuries on the side of the road.

Investigators at the scene said evidence gathered suggest the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are suspicious.

The exit ramps from EB 470 and SB 71-Highway to Red Bridge are closed and expected to reopen in a couple of hours.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.