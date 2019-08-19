KCK mom pulls her daughter out of school after 20-year-old sex offender allowed on property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A KCK mother says Kansas law failed to protect her kids after a sex offender was spotted at New Chelsea Elementary School, numerous times.

"Why was he there? He was not supposed to be on that campus; my second-grader was on that campus," Rose Ludeman said.

Dezmond Colson is a sex offender, but you won't immediately find that information because he was only 11 years old when he was charged with rape.

But in the state of Kansas, registered sex offenders are allowed on school campuses.

She learned Colson was at the elementary to see her teen daughter who was picking up her little sister.

That's also when Ludeman learned that Colson, now 20 years old, had allegedly engaged in an intimate relationship with her 13-year-old.

"I saw messages between them, one saying that my daughter thought she was pregnant," Ludeman said. "He sent her a message, saying he wanted to get with her when she was only 11!"

Ludeman filed a restraining order against Colson, but within a week he was back on school grounds.

"I didn't want him near my daughters, but that did not stop him," Ludeman said.

Colson was seen on New Chelsea's campus numerous times. The last time he was found with a gun.

"The school ended up arresting him that time, but I'm still upset he was permitted on the campus prior to that," she said.

A look at his rap sheet shows the 20-year-old has been in trouble with the law nearly half his life.

Colson is set to be released from Wynadotte County in December, but Ludeman said she took her daughter out of school because they haven't banned him from the campus.

"I'm scared for my family," she cried. "What if he gets out and comes after us? What will protect us from retaliation?"