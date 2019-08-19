× Nine puppies found in kennel someone left outside of KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Someone abandoned a litter puppies in front of KC Pet Project Monday morning.

“Our staff arrived to work this morning to a surprise outside of our basement area,” Tori Fugate, a spokesperson for the shelter, said.

It was nine puppies in a kennel. Unfortunately the puppies will not be immediately be available for adoption.

“The puppies from this morning are very skinny and will need to go into a foster home for a time before being placed up for adoption,” Fugate said.

All of the puppies are all hound mixes.

They were dropped at the shelter just one day after someone abandoned a litter of kittens and an adult cat in the lobby of KC Pet Project.

While KC Pet Project ran an adoption special over the weekend and helped 121 pets find forever homes, the shelter took in 123 total pets between Friday and Saturday.

If you’d like to foster any of the animals at KC Pet Project, click or tap here to learn more. If you cannot foster, they do accept donations to help care for the pets.