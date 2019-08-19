Overland Park Police attempting to locate woman in need of medication

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is attempting to locate a 67-year-old woman whose family hasn’t heard from in several weeks and is in need of medication.

Police said Lila Mertz last spoke to her family in late July. They reported her missing on Aug. 16 with the police department.

She lives in Kansas City, Kansas and is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Her vehicle, a gold 2000 Toyota Camry was last seen on Aug. 8 near 39th and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri. Her Kansas license tag is 423 GCH.

Police said her dog was found inside her home without food or water over this last weekend.

Police said she is in need of medication and her family is concerned. Police ask if you locate her to please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.