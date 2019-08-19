× Unified Government evicts Kansas City T-Bones for failed payments

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas is evicting the Kansas City T-Bones baseball team from their ball park in Village West.

The UG said the team defaulted on agreed upon payments to both the UG and Board of Public Utilities.

The government said the eviction letter was sent on Friday and has ordered the baseball team to leave the stadium and remove all of its property by Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

The notice of the payments was sent Sept. 14, 2018, alerting the T-Bones it was behind in making required payments, according to the UG.

The UG said they re-worked the management agreement with the T-Bones in 2017 in an effort to keep the team in the stadium. Under the agreement, the team is responsible for paying current utility bills, past due utility bills and past due payments for use of the stadium.

The team is delinquent in paying $358,439.53 in current utility payments, $328,749.77 in past due BPU costs and $75,545.10 owed under the lease agreement for use of the stadium, according to the eviction notice.

The T-Bones owners have made only three out of 48 monthly payments of $1,678, making the baseball organization in default for 45 monthly payments.

The UG spent $8 million through an agreement in 2014 to buy the ballpark and make the T-Bones a tenant. Ehlert Development originally financed the $12 million ballpark, which was completed in 2003.

According to the UG, the eviction of the T-Bones from the UG owned ballpark does not erase the debts and that they reserve the right and intends to seek all remedies available to collect on the financial obligations.

In 2018, the T-Bones clinched their first American Association Championship.

FOX4 has reached out to the team for comment.