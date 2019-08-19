Woman shot with life-threatening injuries near 52nd and Sycamore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting left a woman fighting for her life Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call near 52nd and Sycamore Avenue just after 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman inside of a house suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a dark colored Nissan Maxima that was seen leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)