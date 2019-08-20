Cooking with Karli: Watermelon tomato salad and persillade relish

Watermelon tomato salad

Ingredients:

• ¼ cup extra virgin Olive oil
• 1 tsp. ground coriander
• ½ tsp. ground turmeric
• 4 cups seedless watermelon, rind removed, flesh cut into 1" pieces
• 2 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1" pieces
• 8 oz. mild French feta, cut into ½" pieces
• Flaky sea salt
• freshly crushed black pepper

Directions:

Cook Olive oil, coriander, and turmeric in a small saucepan over medium low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let turmeric oil cool slightly.

Arrange watermelon, tomato, and feta on a platter. Drizzle turmeric oil evenly over and sprinkle with salt.

Persillade relish

Ingredients:

1 cup minced fresh Italian parsley
½ cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup minced cornichons
1/4 cup capers , rinsed and chopped coarse
¼ cup Shallot, minced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients 15 minutes before serving. Ideal fresh relish to accompany your favorite steaks, pork, and fish. Will keep refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Makes about 2 ½ cups

