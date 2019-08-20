Cooking with Karli: Watermelon tomato salad and persillade relish

Watermelon tomato salad
Ingredients:
• ¼ cup extra virgin Olive oil
• 1 tsp. ground coriander
• ½ tsp. ground turmeric
• 4 cups seedless watermelon, rind removed, flesh cut into 1" pieces
• 2 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1" pieces
• 8 oz. mild French feta, cut into ½" pieces
• Flaky sea salt
• freshly crushed black pepper
Directions:
Cook Olive oil, coriander, and turmeric in a small saucepan over medium low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let turmeric oil cool slightly.
Arrange watermelon, tomato, and feta on a platter. Drizzle turmeric oil evenly over and sprinkle with salt.
Persillade relish
Ingredients:
1 cup minced fresh Italian parsley
½ cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ cup minced cornichons
1/4 cup capers , rinsed and chopped coarse
¼ cup Shallot, minced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
½ teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Combine all ingredients 15 minutes before serving. Ideal fresh relish to accompany your favorite steaks, pork, and fish. Will keep refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Makes about 2 ½ cups
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.