Cooking with Karli: Watermelon tomato salad and persillade relish

Watermelon tomato salad

Ingredients:

• ¼ cup extra virgin Olive oil

• 1 tsp. ground coriander

• ½ tsp. ground turmeric

• 4 cups seedless watermelon, rind removed, flesh cut into 1" pieces

• 2 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1" pieces

• 8 oz. mild French feta, cut into ½" pieces

• Flaky sea salt

• freshly crushed black pepper

Directions:

Cook Olive oil, coriander, and turmeric in a small saucepan over medium low heat until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let turmeric oil cool slightly.

Arrange watermelon, tomato, and feta on a platter. Drizzle turmeric oil evenly over and sprinkle with salt.

Persillade relish

Ingredients:

1 cup minced fresh Italian parsley

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ cup minced cornichons

1/4 cup capers , rinsed and chopped coarse

¼ cup Shallot, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Combine all ingredients 15 minutes before serving. Ideal fresh relish to accompany your favorite steaks, pork, and fish. Will keep refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Makes about 2 ½ cups

