‘Enough is enough’: Metro family want answers after loved one found dead next to car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A father in Kansas City is asking for answers after his son was found dead on the side of Interstate 49. Kansas City Police found the body of 20-year-old Elliott Herring next to a car near the Red Bridge exit.

An investigation as to how Herring got there is underway. Herring's family says this is the second loved one they've lost without knowing why.

Ptah Herring comes to Loose Park to find peace, and meditate.

"God blessed me with a beautiful son," Herring said. "First born."

However, now the colors of the roses have a little more meaning.

"A quiet soul. Very individualistic," Herring said. "Inward, but he had his moments, and when he had his moments he could be very whimsical quick witted, funny, and he was adored."

"Had a personality out the world, bring a smile to your face, confident," his aunt, Rhonda Herring, said.

Both Ptah and his sister can't understand why anyone would do this.

"My son came in this world and he shined his light on a bunch of folks," Ptah said.

"It felt like an elephant sitting on my heart. Not again! Really? Why?," Rhonda said.

Rhonda knows about loss. Her son, Brandon Herring - Elliot's cousin - was killed back in 2016. His body was found months later in Cass County.

"So, now we have two in our family that we're going to have justice for," Rhonda said. "If you can sleep with yourself at night - I doubt it. You need to let us know, because someone knows, and there is a $25,000 reward, even though you haven't seen it as of yet. Elliott Herring's reward is $25,000. Someone speak up, speak out. Enough is enough."

Police say they are investigating Elliot's death and believe he died under suspicious circumstances. His family says they just want the color back in their lives.

"I love you, man. I love you, and I miss you, and you're my soul," Ptah said.

"I love you, my nephew," Rhonda said. "You shining on us with this bright beautiful day. Your dad is here where he is accustomed to feeling his peace. Love you. We'll see you again."

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.