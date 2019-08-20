Flock of mattresses attempts to take flight at site of old airport in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A squadron of air mattresses had no patience to wait for takeoff clearance when they attempted to take flight on Runway 35 in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The rebellious flock of flying mattresses encountered ground traffic as they bounced down Runway 35 Park on the site of Denver’s old Stapleton Airport.

Their failure to launch was captured by Stapleton resident Robb Manes, whose video of Saturday’s majestic air mattress runway show went viral.

The air mattresses were set up for that night’s show at The Bed Cinema, an outdoor movie showing at the Denver park. But an afternoon storm blew in and the mattresses went airborne (or tried to).

Manes wrote on the YouTube post that he was “hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area. When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw. Apparently there was a 'Movie Night Under The Stars' and in Denver, Colorado fashion, a storm blew in, and this is the result.”