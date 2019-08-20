× In series of roster moves, Chiefs resign wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs placed Marcus Kemp on injured reserve with a torn ACL and signed fellow wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas as part of a series of roster moves made Tuesday when training camp resumed.

Thomas has been with the Chiefs for his entire career since he was drafted in 2014. He fractured his leg during a practice in October, which ended his season. He became a free agent after last season, but the Chiefs brought DAT back.

He jumped right back into practice Tuesday — right in the middle of it, actually. An hour into practice, after he completed his physical, Thomas joined the team.

The Chiefs also signed former offensive lineman Jeff Allen, who had stayed in touch with the club all offseason, and wide receiver Jalen Tolliver to provide additional depth.

Wide receiver Davon Grayson and offensive lineman Abdul Beecham were released.

The team returned to its practice facility in Kansas City this week to prepare for its third preseason game Saturday night against San Francisco. It had been training in nearby St. Joseph.

Defense end Breeland Speaks missed the workout with a knee injury and tight end Deon Yelder was out with a sprained ankle. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was a partial participant with a shoulder injury while wide receiver Tyreek Hill was excused for personal reasons.