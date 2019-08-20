× Iowa motorcyclist killed in crash on I-70 near Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An Iowa man has died from his injuries following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 near the Kansas Speedway in Wyandotte County.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. The motorcyclist was on the ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 when he wen off the road for an unknown reason into a ditch.

KTA said he then came back onto the road, went back off, came back on, then went off again and was still unable to regain control. The motorcycle started to go sideways and the driver hit a rock in a ditch. The bike went up into the air and struck a bridge pillar and came down on its side.

The driver, identified as 63-year-old Charles Alvin Geertz, of Muscatine, Iowa, landed between the motorcycle and the bridge pillar.

Geertz was taken to KU Hospital where he later died from his injuries.