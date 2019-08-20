MoDOT wants input on four proposals to replace Buck O’Neill Bridge downtown

Posted 10:46 pm, August 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  There are some big plans to replace the aging Buck O'Neill Bridge in downtown Kansas City, and MoDOT is urging drivers who use the bridge on a daily basis to give the agency some feedback.

The agency is holding what it calls an "online public meeting" with a video that shows the four options being considered to replace the bridge.

The four plans range from not building a new bridge at all, to building a massive new structure that would move the location of the bridge.

Visitors to the website are then given the opportunity to answer a survey, based on preferences for a new bridge connecting downtown Kansas City and all points north.

If you'd like to see the options and offer your feedback, just tap or click here.

