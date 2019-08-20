‘Operation Triple Beam’ results in arrest of more than 350 violent criminals in KC metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of the most violent and active criminals are behind bars thanks to a joint effort across the metro.

Some of the biggest in Missouri law enforcement were at the Federal Courthouse in downtown KC on Tuesday to share details on "Operation Triple Beam."

The operation is aimed at the overall crime spike during the summer months, and the U.S. Marshals Service headed up the operation, in partnership with metro police department and sheriffs offices.

Over the last 10 weeks, 355 people were arrested. Of those arrests, eight were for people who have been charged with homicide.

Police also seized 69 firearms, 200 rounds of ammunition and almost 10 pounds of drugs.

Tim Garrison, the U.S. Attorney for Missouri's Western District, said his office's No. 1 priority is violent crime.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he realizes it take courage to call CrimeStoppers, but violent crime won't end without that kind of information.

"They're afraid to speak out. We somehow, all of us protectors, have got to make sure they're confident enough that we're going to help them," Parson said. "We're going to protect them, and we're going to get these thugs off the streets -- 'cause that's what they are."